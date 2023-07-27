The protest of a Russian fencer and the disqualification of her Ukrainian opponent

Loading player

On Thursday at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, the Russian fencer Anna Smirnova occupied one of the competition platforms for almost an hour, as a protest for not being greeted by her opponent, the Ukrainian Olga Kharlan. Smirnova had been beaten 15-7 in the elimination rounds of the saber and as required by the practice of fencing, a sport that inherited customs from the aristocratic circles in which it was born, she had gone towards the center of the platform for the traditional greeting between opponents. Kharlan, however, did not give her hand: she limited herself to handing her the saber, she denied her grasp by nodding her head and after saying something about her she left.

Smirnova initially seemed taken aback, but after taking off her equipment she occupied the platform for almost an hour, first standing and then sitting on a chair. She only left after long discussions with the delegates of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), who subsequently disqualified Kharlan from the tournament for unsportsmanlike conduct, as foreseen in these cases by a specific article of the international regulation.

This last decision, however, is causing a lot of discussion. In fact, it is no coincidence that this episode happened precisely in fencing, whose Federation was one of the first, and so far few, to have readmitted Russian and Belarusian athletes to its tournaments, who instead remain excluded from most of the international fencing competitions. other sports as a sanction for the invasion of Ukraine.

The FIE is also chaired by Alisher Usmanov, a Russian oligarch of Uzbek origins, founder of the mining company Metalloinvest, one of the first investors of Facebook and former co-owner of the English football club Arsenal. Since the war began, the United States and the European Union have frozen six companies, as well as assets worth an estimated 66 million euros, for his ties to the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.

However, the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to fencing was legitimized last March by a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which lifted all vetoes on the issue and gave the go-ahead to individual federations, while establishing criteria to follow. Since then, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been admitted as long as they do so on an individual basis and without being represented by any national symbol. Furthermore, they must not belong to military bodies. This last criterion in particular effectively excluded most of the athletes in question, but not all, as seen in fencing.

The FIE’s decision was deemed too hasty, conditioned by Russian influences and more generally by the weight that Russia has in fencing, a sport in which it is one of the most successful countries with the greatest tradition. In view of the World Cup in Milan, this situation had created discontent and discussions. Ukrainian sport had threatened to boycott competitions in which Russian athletes were expected to participate, as requested until a few days ago by the Ukrainian government itself, which has now lifted all vetoes, and as some athletes have chosen to do anyway.

Others instead have decided to participate, and among these Kharlan, who in addition to being one of the most successful and expert athletes in her category, is originally from Mykolaiv, a port city heavily bombed in the first months of fighting. Furthermore, at the beginning of the war, Kharlan had returned to her family in Ukraine, which she then brought to Italy with the help of her companion, the fencer Luigi Samele, who commented on the episode by writing: «For the first time I am ashamed to be part of of this system. A system where arrogance wins over honesty, where the rules are made by a few and for a few”.

After the meeting, it was pointed out that Smirnova has often posted online content relating to the Russian army, in which her brother is serving, and according to some, this would violate the criteria of impartiality and neutrality required for admission. According to other reconstructions, Smirnova and Kharlan would have argued before the match deciding not to shake hands, but only to wave to each other with their sabers: a pact that Smirnova would not have respected, thus causing the opponent’s disqualification. This hypothesis was also cited by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who accused Smirnova of “playing dirty”.

