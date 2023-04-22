the protest of the fans against Ferrero- Corriere TV

At the beginning of the second half, the arrival at the stadium of the former Blucerchiati president was heavily contested by the public

A heavy throw of smoke bombs by Sampdoria fans, in protest against the former president Ferrero and not only that, it forced thereferee to stop play at the beginning of the second half of the match between the Blucerchiati and Spezia. Visibility on the pitch was reduced to almost zero and the referee Maresca was unable to do anything else, also to allow the fire brigade to intervene, while the stadium announcer warned that in the event of continued firing the match would be suspended.