The province’s line dance masters meet in Dongtou Rural Cultural Auditorium to “move”_Zhejiang Online

The province’s line dance masters meet in Dongtou Rural Cultural Auditorium to “move”

2023-04-17 11:46:15





Source: Tribune





Correspondent Zhou Ming

On April 14, the 2022 Zhejiang Provincial Rural Cultural Auditorium Games fitness row dance finals ended in Dongtou District, Wenzhou City. Nearly 200 contestants from 10 teams from various places in the province participated.

At the scene, 10 teams took turns to show off. Accompanied by the beautiful melody and powerful rhythm, the contestants were full of enthusiasm, singing and dancing continuously, Latin, modern dance, shuffling dance, folk dance and other dance forms were staged in turn, jointly creating a wonderful performance for the judges and audience on site. A “dancing forest event”.

In the end, the Jinhua team and the Dongtou team won the first place in the prescribed repertoire and the optional repertoire respectively, and the Dongtou team even won the first place in the overall ranking with high scores. “National line dance means fitness for all people. Our goal is to pursue breadth.” He Tiantian, chairman of Wenzhou Line Dance Square Dance Association, introduced that Wenzhou Line Dance Square Dance Association was established in 2013. The association expanded from 50 people in ten years There are tens of thousands of people.

Vigorously developing line dancing is not only conducive to promoting the vigorous development of national fitness, but also helping the development of the local cultural and tourism industry. According to Chen Yongsheng, director of Wenzhou Dongtou District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, the wide popularity of fitness line dance in Dongtou and the high overall level are the main factors for the event to be held in Dongtou. Dongtou expects to actively cultivate recognizable and influential event IP and “sports +” format by holding similar national, provincial and municipal large-scale events, so as to better play a comprehensive effect in promoting the integration of local sports and tourism.