Original title: The Qatar World Cup brought fire to the new city of Lusail, the story should be told from the 19th century

As the World Cup in Qatar draws closer, people are becoming more and more curious about the location of the finals in Lusail Metro. According to the official Weibo news of the Qatar World Cup Organizing Committee, the city has a pivotal position in the history of Qatar.

In the 19th century, the Lusail area was the domain of the modern Qatari monarch, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, who built Lusail Castle about 23 kilometers from Doha to mark his dominance . The city’s name is derived from the Arabic word “Al Wassail”, which refers to a rare local plant.

More than a century after Sheikh Jasim built Lusail Castle in the Lusail region, the Qatari government began planning to turn the area into an ultra-modern city.

Since 2005, this beautiful vision has gradually been realized, and the city is now ready for this year’s upcoming FIFA World Cup. The first game at the Lussel Stadium will start on November 22, against both sides. For Argentina and Saudi Arabia (Group C group stage).

The stadium will also host the Lusail Super Cup on Friday, September 9, against Saudi Arabian League champions Riyadh Crescent and Egyptian Premier League champions Zamalek. After the game, the golden stadium, which can accommodate 80,000 fans, will also host a special concert.

The city already boasts numerous residences, hotels, sports facilities and a state-of-the-art public transport network, as well as a marina and a palm-filled boulevard.

In recent years, Lusail Neustadt has hosted many heavyweight sporting events, especially the 2015 World Men’s Handball Championship and the inaugural Qatar F1 Grand Prix in 2021. In less than 100 days, the city and Russell Stadium will be in the global spotlight during the World Cup.