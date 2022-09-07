Original title: The qualifying situation of each group of the European Cup: 12 teams have landed in the final round of life and death battle in Lithuania

On September 7th, Beijing time, the 2022 Men’s Basketball European Cup entered its sixth match day. Today, a total of 12 matches were played.

At present, the four groups have all finished four rounds, and the situation of each group’s qualifying has gradually become clear. After today’s game, 12 teams have come ashore ahead of schedule, locking in the top 16 spots.

In the final round of the group stage, other teams will compete for the final 4 places. In addition, the teams that have been promoted also need to fight for a better ranking in the final round.

Specific to each group, in Group A, Spain and Turkey are currently 3 wins and 1 loss. In the final round, the two teams will have a direct dialogue, with the winner taking the first place in Group A and the loser taking the second place.

But the situation is more complicated for the remaining four teams, Montenegro, Belgium, Bulgaria and Georgia. At present, Montenegro and Belgium are both 2 wins and 2 losses, temporarily ranked 3rd and 4th in the group, while Bulgaria and Georgia are 1 win and 3 losses, ranking 5th and 6th in the group.

In the last round, Belgium played against Bulgaria, and Montenegro played against Georgia. Belgium and Montenegro would win the competition to lock in the qualifying places. However, in extreme cases, there may be situations where the four teams have the same record and a small score.

In Group B, Germany, Slovenia, and France all got 3 wins and 1 loss, and they all got the qualifying places ahead of schedule. In the final round of the group stage, Slovenia will play against the French team, and if they win, they will lock the first place in the group. In addition, there is a life-and-death battle related to promotion in the final round of this group. As today, Bosnia and Herzegovina lost to France and Lithuania defeated Hungary. In this way, Lithuania still has hope of promotion in the final round. In the battle of life and death, Bosnia and Herzegovina will have a direct dialogue with Lithuania, the winner will advance to the top 16, and the loser will be eliminated. The situation in Group C is relatively clear. After defeating Ukraine today, the Greek team has secured the first place in the group with all four victories. In the final round against Estonia, they have no pressure at all. In addition, Ukraine, Italy and Croatia have also locked in the top 16 places, while Estonia and the United Kingdom have been eliminated early. In Group D, Serbia also won all 4 games, but according to the ranking rules, they still need to win the final round against Poland in order to finally lock the first place in the group. In addition, Finland and Poland have also locked in the promotion places. In the final round, the match between Israel and the Czech Republic will be a life-and-death battle to decide whether to advance or not. The winner will enter the round of 16, and the loser will be eliminated. Finally, it is necessary to mention the ranking rules of the European Cup group stage. In the case of the same team points, the teams first compare the relationship between the winners and losers, then compare the total net points, and then compare the total points to determine the ranking. successively. (Poirot)

