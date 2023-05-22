The quarter-finals of the China University Basketball League are announced-Sports-中工网

Original title: China University Basketball League quarterfinals released

Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, May 21. The 25th China University Basketball League Men’s Division I League top 32 match ended on the 21st at the Optics Valley Gymnasium of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan.

Beijing Sport University, Guangdong University of Technology, Peking University and Central South University each broke through and won the last four tickets to the national quarterfinals. Together with East China Normal University, Tsinghua University, Civil Aviation University of China and Shanghai Jiaotong University who advanced first in the competition on the 20th, they will form the national top eight team and enter the next stage of the competition together.

On the last match day, Beijing Sport University defeated Ningbo University, the last semi-final team, at 91:66, creating the best result in team history and entering the national quarterfinals for the first time; Guangdong University of Technology defeated Xiamen University at 92:63, and Peking University at 94:69. Capital University of Economics and Business and Central South University narrowly beat Taiyuan University of Technology 80:77.

According to the schedule and competition system, the top eight teams will return to their home courts to fight against each other in the next two weeks, and the final national semi-finals will be determined by the home and away system.

The China University Basketball League is hosted by the China University Sports Association, exclusively operated by Orange Lion Sports, and co-organized by Compass Sports.