THE RACE TO THE OLYMPIC GOLD CROWNED BY THE SUCCESS OF THE CUBAN WEIGHTER PABLO LARA – SportHistoria

Athletics aside, the presence of Cuba in the Olympic medal collection is mostly made up of muscle and combat disciplines, first of all obviously Boxing with as many as 78 of the total 235 laurels won by the Caribbean country in its participation in the Games, but a good booty is also collected by Judo and Wrestling with 37 2 37 medals respectively …

Conversely, the Weightlifting, given that on only two occasions a Cuban representative managed to get on the top step of the podium and, of these, Daniel NunezGold in the Bantamweight Category at the 1980 Moscow Games, after having won the world title in Gettysburg two years earlier, subsequently ran into a disqualification for the use of anabolic steroids which invalidate its real value.

So here is the palm of best weightlifter of all times Caribbean can only go to the protagonist of our history todaywhich boasts a respectable Palmarès between the Olympics and World Championships, to be envied by the best Asian and Eastern European specialists …

Pablo Lara Rodriguez was born on May 30, 1968 in Santa Claraa city of over 200,000 inhabitants, the capital of the Province of Villa Clara, which stands out as just 19 years old when at the World Championship review at the beginning of September 1987 in Ostrava he ranks fourth with a total of 337.5 kg in the Middleweight Category up to 75 kilograms, to then take the bronze medal at the Junior World Championships in Athens the following year.

Il boycott of his country at the 1988 Seoul Games prevents 20-year-old Pablo from being able to make his debut in the Olympic Panoramatherefore forced to postpone this appointment to the Barcelona 1992 edition, however having the opportunity to stand out in the following four years as one of the best weightlifters at an international level …

With to establish itself in the South Korean capital the Bulgarian Borislav Gidikov with a total in the two lifts of 375.0 kg ahead of the East German Ingo Steinhofel and his compatriot Aleksandar Varbanov which conclude with 360.0 and 357.5 kilos respectively, here is the World Championship review of mid-September 1989 which takes place in Athens the Cuban weightlifter proves he can compete on par with the best at an international level, taking the silver with a total of Kg.357,5 behind the Soviet of Turkmen origins Altimurat Orazdurdiev which lifts 362.5 pounds overall.

The path of growth continues for Lara who, after having skipped the 1990 edition, presents herself at the World Championships in Donaueschingen, Germany which took place on 10 September 1991 with the hope of being able to seize the world title, a feat that he successfully completed by lifting 157.5 kg in the snatch (first on a par with the Chinese Lu Gang …) and then result the best also in the momentum with Kg.197,4 for a total of Kg.355,0 which relegates the Soviet couple to the places of honor composed by Roman Sevasteev and Fedor Kasapu, who finish with 352.5 and 342.5 kilos, respectively …

The one on German soil is also the last appearance of Soviet athletes under the flag of the USSR, given the disintegration of the same at the end of the yearwhich leads them to take part in the Barcelona Games under the heading of “Commonwealth of Independent States”, for which, in the Middleweight category, Kasapu is chosenwith the North Korean Kim Myong-Nam, the aforementioned Steinhofel and the Polish Andrzej Kozlowski also having podium ambitions.

Tender that takes place on July 30, 1992 on the platforms of thePabellion of Industrial Spain” of the Catalan capital and the outcome of the snatch test is anything but reassuring for the two favorites Lara and Kasapu who, after both lifting 155.0 kg on their first attemptthey fail the next two tests available to them with the bar positioned at 160.0 kilos …

This implies that, at the end of the first series of lifts, North Korean Kim is in the lead with 162.5 kg for an advantage that at these levels is more than comforting, with Kozlowski having managed to lift 160.0 kiloswhich is why in the momentum test it is necessary to risk more than the lawful if you want to enter the medal area.

The now 24-year-old Cuban debuts with kg.195,0 while Kasapu “shoot hard” with 200.0 kilos but failing his attempt, while the Pole with his 192.5 kg catches up with the North Korean who makes his debut with 190.0 kilos, a circumstance that puts Lara to have reduced the gap to just 2.5 kilos with two other tests at her disposal …

Those who find themselves with their backs to the wall are vice versa Kasapu, who tries again with the bar positioned at 200 kilos, the same altitude requested by the Caribbean and both get a valid liftthus clearly bypassing the pair formed by Kim and Kozlowski who are unable to lift in the two attempts at their disposal, kg.195.0 the first and 197.5 the second, with the latter requesting the increase in weight since, with the same result, he is penalized by the lower weight of the Asian …

Left to contend for Gold and Silver, both Lara and Kasapu ask for 202.5 kilos which are raised by both and, as in the case of the award of the bronze, the Medal of precious metal is worn by the native Moldovan, playing in his favor the difference of just 250 grams (Kg.74,50 to 74,75) compared to the Cuban athlete given the identical total of kg.357,5 in the two specialties.

A mockery for Lara who does anyway”put a good face on”, these are the rules and they must be respected, even if his opponent takes the only great success of his career on the best occasionwhile for the Caribbean weightlifter another four long years will have to pass before he can try again the Olympic chance …

Period which, in any case, Lara makes the best use of it, i.e. first by improving her performance in the snatch test and therefore winning the world title in two consecutive editions (1994-’95) of the Rassegna Iridata.

On the first occasion, ai Championships taking place on November 20, 1994 in Istanbul – with the Middleweight Category limit raised to 76 kilograms – Lara owes her affirmation to the 162.5 kg lifted in the snatch, since the margin of only 2.5 kg against Steinhofel is largely compensated by the 202.5 kg resulting from the sprint test for a total of 365 kg, 0 compared to the 362.5 of the German, with the podium completed by the Ukrainian Ruslan Savchenko to relegate (360.0 to 357.5 kg) to the margins of the podium Sevasteev …

In the second circumstance, vice versa, with China‘s turn to organize the World Championship which takes place in Guangzhou on November 17th 1995, to counter the superiority of the Caribbean is the only Bulgarian Yoto Yotov, who equals the 162.5 kg lifted in the snatch – with Lara failing the third attempt available to her at 165.0 kilos – for then failing to do the same in the momentum test, not going beyond 202.5 kg while the Cuban, after having lifted 205.0 kg on the second attemptunsuccessfully tries the 208 kilos, however improving his total with a total of 367.5 kg.

Therefore, returning from two consecutive worldwide successes, Lara then appears at the 1996 Atlanta Games as the logical favorite for the Gold Medalknowing full well, when he steps on the platform of the “Georgia World Comgress Center” of the Capital of Georgia, that this is the last chance, having now crossed the threshold of 30 years, to obtain the “Olympic glory” …

Race that takes place on July 24, 1996 and who sees Lara replicating what is now hers”standard result” in the tear, that is to say succeed in the lift at kg.162,5 – same outcome also for the North Korean Jon Chol-ho and the Greek Victor Mitrou – for later fail the third attempt available to him at 167.5 kg which was necessary to overtake the Armenian Kachathur Kyapanaktsyan in the Ranking who had lifted 165.0 kg and with the advantage deriving from a lower weight.

Also this time like four years ago in Barcelona, ​​Lara has to rely on her favorite specialty of the momentum to try to recover the first position, getting immediately behind both the North Korean and the Greek with a valid lift of 200.0 kg, while the world champion Yotov – who had completed the climb at an altitude of 160.0 kilos – debuts with only 192.5 kg like the Armenian with the only difference that the latter fails the first two attempts available to him …

With Jon and Mitrou not going over 195.0 pounds, that’s it Yotov understands that he has the opportunity to seize the silver and even undermine the first place of the Cuban when he has the barbell positioned at 200.0 kilos for his second successful attempt and consequent second place in the safe, given that Lara goes further with her 202.5 kilos.

Kyapanaktsyan plays the last chance that would be worth the bronze with his last attempt at 195.0 kilos, unfortunately for him he failed by dropping out of the Rankingso that the only doubt still to be resolved – with Jon ahead of Mitrou with the same total with 357.5 kg each thanks to his lower body weight – would concern the awarding of the Gold Medal, except that the Bulgarian gives up his third attempt now feeling satisfied by the conquered silver …

Pablo Lara, on the other hand, tries to combine the “Olympic glory” the world record, by doing positioning the barbell at 210.0 kilos, a rather difficult undertaking which in fact did not materialize and, moreover, a gold medal after an Olympic silver, three titles and a world championship silver, may well be enough to be awarded the title of “Best Cuban weightlifter of all time” …!!

And, at the moment, no one can see on the horizon who can unseat him from that throne …

