The Rai top management does not like it to be active on OnlyFans

After the controversy with Pino Insegno regarding the decision not to include Ainett Stephens in the new edition of the Merchant at the fair, Davide Maggio reveals the reasons that would have prompted the Rai top management to exclude the former Black Cat from the format.

Failure to return Ainett Stephens al Merchant at the fair was a reason for contrast between the woman, former protagonist of the program in the role of Black catand the conductor Pino I teach. After the announcement of the return to TV of the format (it will be broadcast on Rai2 starting next autumn), the presenter had said that the showgirl, back from Big Brother VIP, she would not return to the role that made her popular. The reason given, however, had sounded unpleasant. “The new Black Cat? We are looking for it. Ainett has gotten a little older, so many years have passed”, declared Insegno, thus suggesting that the exclusion of Ainett could be attributed to personal reasons.

Ainett Stephens’ reply: “Pino Insegno apologize”

The woman had not liked Insegno’s statements about her and had publicly asked him to apologize, accusing him of having made age-shaming. “The person in charge of the transmission in question made a comment saying that he didn’t reconfirm me because I’ve aged. I was sadder for this, to see that today there are people who are also of an important age and have remained anchored to the old legacy according to which women at 40 are old”, thundered Ainett:

40s are even more beautiful than 30s and 20s because today I have more awareness, and I don’t have the insecurities that worried me when I was 20 now. Today’s woman no longer has to worry about not looking good, because we have the power to express ourselves and we no longer live subjugated by boys. And this well-being that we can enjoy has benefited our physical and mental appearance, so we are more radiant. I feel more alive than ever, fresher than ever, more fascinating than ever. I’m sorry if you used the wrong term, I’d like to apologize at the very least.

Davide Maggio: “The Rai top management rejected the return of Ainett Stephens”

But second David May, the reasons for the exclusion of Ainett from the Merchant at the fair would not be related to the age of the splendid showgirl. “There would be no age to suggest the exclusion of Ainett, also because the time with the Venezuelan has been more than forgiving. What would have made Rai’s top management turn up their noses is her activity on OnlyFans, a controversial social network in which content creators show themselves, often and willingly, in moments of intimacy”, reads the site.