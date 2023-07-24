the rankings for readmissions and repechage – breaking latest news

by Guendalina Galdi

After the Federal Council, the rankings have been drawn up but for now no integration of staff: the summer of appeals and courts continues for some clubs that still don’t know in which category they will play in next season

The Federal Council of July 24 was not the definitive goal but an intermediate stage of a summer that many clubs are spending between appeals and courts. There are clubs that don’t know which league they will play in and will still have to wait to find out their category, but today the final rankings of readmission and repechage applications in Serie B and Serie C were announced from Via Allegri. Only the lists therefore and no additions to the workforce for the moment because we are awaiting appeals. So we will position ourselves, in order not to alter the Serie B and C formats, at a later time when we know the outcome of the appeals, explained the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina on the sidelines of the Council.

Who can return to Serie B

The first club to have the right to return to the cadetteria (only readmissions are possible for B) is Brescia, followed by Perugia; therefore space first of all for the Lombard team that lost the playout against Cosenza in May, then for Santopadre’s company that solved the knot linked to usability and then presented an application that also satisfied this requirement. Brescia – which last June had submitted the application to join both Lega Pro and Serie B despite having lost the playout – and Perugia therefore await the outcome of the appeals from Lecco and Reggina with great interest.

On the Lecco case (which had been admitted before the about-face due to the peremptoriness of the registration terms) the president of Lega B Mauro Balata also expressed himself, embittered by the situation since he was not an associate of B. I think this stuff is a shame – he added – we will wait and comply with the judges’ decisions. The nightmare for the company of the patron Di Nunno began the day after the great joy for the promotion won on the field (winning the playoff against Foggia) last June 18th. After more than a month it is still unknown what will become of the club that had celebrated their return to B after 50 years, if they will be able to play there or if they will even have to start again from the Third Category, given that they have not submitted an application to join the next Lega Pro. A message against football according to Gravina.

Readmissions and repechages in Serie C: between official and new

As for Serie C, Mantova can officially smile from today because the Federal Council has readmitted the Lombard club. This mechanism started when Pordenone did not submit their registration application in mid-June, thus leaving a free place for the best relegated team in the 2022/2023 Lega Pro championship.

In C per, for the integration of staff, we will also proceed with the repechage once we have taken note of the reports of Covisoc and the Infrastructural Criteria Commission. For these, another ranking is drawn up which takes into consideration in order: the second teams of Serie A clubs, the nine teams winning the final of the Serie D playoffs (in turn included in a further ranking drawn up on the basis of a score attributed to each of them) and finally the clubs relegated from Serie C. For next season the ranking for the possible integration of the workforce will follow this order: Atalanta (second team), Casertana and Piacenza. And now? Ordinary justice continues and the next stages will be: August 2 when the Lazio TAR expresses its opinion and finally August 29 with the Council of State, even if the latter could be brought forward.

