Original title: The western rankings are released: the first round of the Clippers against the Sun Warriors against the Kings and the Lakers missed the top six playoffs

On April 10, Beijing time, the NBA regular season officially ended. The Warriors beat the Trail Blazers by 56 points in an away game, the Clippers defeated the Suns, the Lakers defeated the Jazz, and the Pelicans lost to the Timberwolves. It is confirmed that the Suns beat the Clippers in the first round, the Warriors beat the Kings in the first round, and the Lakers failed to make six to participate in the playoffs.

The two Western Conference playoffs are out

The 1st-6th places in the West are the Nuggets, Grizzlies, Kings, Suns, Clippers and Warriors. Therefore, the Clippers will fight the Suns in the first round of the playoffs, and Kaka and Westbrook will fight against Durant, Paul and Booker. It’s a very interesting matchup. Whether George can return from injury in the first round, we’ll wait and see.

The Warriors beat the Kings in the first round, the defending champions made it to the playoffs at the buzzer, Curry, Thompson and Green fought Fox and Sabonis Jr.; in terms of experience, the Warriors far surpassed the Kings, after all, the Warriors won 4 championships in 8 years Champion, and the Kings returned to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years; however, Kings coach Brown knows the Warriors system very well, and it is worth looking forward to what kind of sparks the two teams can play.

The playoffs are out The 7th to 10th places in the Western Conference are the Lakers, Timberwolves, Pelicans and Thunder. The Lakers (7th) play against the Timberwolves (8th) at home. The winner will directly advance to the playoffs as the 7th in the Western Conference. The Lakers are expected to fight the Grizzlies in the first round; the Pelicans (No. 9) will play against the Thunder (No. 10) at home, the loser will be out directly, and the winner will fight the loser between No. The former won the last playoff spot as No. 8 in the Western Conference, and fought against the No. 1 Nuggets in the Western Conference in the first round. The Lakers’ goal of hitting the top six failed, and James’ rhetoric that he must enter the top six has come to naught. According to the schedule, the play-offs will start on April 12-15. The Lakers will play against the Timberwolves at home on April 12. The Orchids played against the Thunder, on April 15th, the last playoff spot in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The 11th-15th places in the West are the Mavericks, Jazz, Trail Blazers, Rockets and Spurs. The Rockets have the second-to-last record in the West and the third-to-last in the league. The Rockets will fire Silas; Japan’s signing of Irving did not work, and the Eastern European team was unfortunately out.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: