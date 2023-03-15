Felix Zwayer was banned from the competition in 2005 for six months for involvement in a match-fixing scandal

The white team was refereed by the German referee in 2019, when they thrashed Galatasaray 6-0

Felix Zwayer will be in charge of arbitrating the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool from the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. The election of the German referee has generated a strong controversy due to the controversial record of the referee stained by a match-fixing scandal in 2005.

The reason for the controversy stems from 2005when Felix Zwayer served as Robert Hoyzer’s assistant referee in the German Second Division. The German referee attended the German Federation to denounce the main referee for match fixing… but it backfired on him.

The court ruled that Zwayer was also implicated in the corruption scandal. and that he received a €300 bribe from Hoyzer to help him achieve certain results. The main referee was sentenced to prison and went indefinite ban from German footballwhile Zwayer was banned for six months.

It won’t be the first time Felix Zwayer crosses the path of Real Madrid. In 2019, the German referee refereed the match between the white team and the Galatasaray from the group stage of the Champions League. Madrid ended up thrashing the Turkish team 6-0 and from the white team they wait for the same fate as the previous precedent to be repeated.