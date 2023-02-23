Original title: The real reason for Westbrook joining the Clippers was exposed: Did the Lakers reveal the problem of the former club’s locker room in disguise?

On February 23, Beijing time, Westbrook made his official appearance, wearing a Clippers training uniform, smiling and in a good mood. In the interview, Westbrook’s words also clarified the real reason for joining the Clippers.

“I’m really happy, it means a lot to me to come to a place where everyone needs you and hugs you with open arms,” ​​Westbrook said.

On the one hand, Westbrook's words made people understand the real reason why he chose the Clippers. Here he felt the warmth of home, and everyone on and off the Clippers expressed their welcome to Westbrook. Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations of the Clippers, said, "Russell is one of the most explosive and competitive players in the NBA. He has many advantages and can benefit the team. He also has the common desire to win the championship. We are very happy It is a pleasure to welcome him and his family to our organization." Clippers coach Lu even promised that he would give the ball to Westbrook, "It is impossible to average a triple-double without the ball in hand. We all know that Westbrook can organize offenses and make correct judgments." On the other hand, Westbrook's remarks seem to have uncovered the problems of his former club in disguise. It seems that not everyone in the Lakers welcomes him. This is a reasonable guess. Combined with Beverly's previous interview, he revealed that neither he nor Westbrook like the atmosphere of the Lakers. However, serving food in the arena is the original sin. It is understandable that Westbrook, who had a high salary, could not match his salary and was scolded by Lakers fans. Moreover, he did not work together with James and Big Eyebrow , to break up. Thinking back to when Westbrook joined the Lakers, didn't the Lakers welcome him the same? It's no wonder that the Lakers media people will mock the Clippers' welcome to Westbrook, saying that life is an infinite loop. The implication is that the Clippers will soon feel the side effects of Westbrook on the team. Of course, now the Clippers are full of confidence in Westbrook's integration into the team, and Lue also promised to reuse him.

