The real-time ranking of the top 8 men’s singles in the Shang Juncheng three-entry challenge is close to the personal best

In the early morning of October 13th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022 ATP Challenger Fairfield CH80 Men’s Singles ended a competition. The No. 7 seed and Chinese player completed the match in 1 hour and 29 minutes, defeating Monaco’s first brother and now No. 262 in the world in straight sets 6-4/6-3 Vacherot, after Lexington CH80 (Champion) and Granby CH80 (runner-up), this season, for the third time in the Challenger Men’s Singles quarterfinals.

With his victory in this game, Shang Juncheng gained 16 points and a bonus of $1,460, and his immediate ranking rose to 196th, only one position away from his personal best ranking (195th) created on September 19 this year. Second-rate. If he can make it to the semi-finals, Shang Juncheng will rank among the top 190; if he advances to the final, he will be stuck at around 180. If he can finally win the championship, his real-time ranking will rise to around 162.

The 1/4 finals of Shang Juncheng will face Michael Mo, the No. 3 seed and No. 133 in the world. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Shang Juncheng and Michael Mo had two battles and both ended up losing.

In addition, in the second round of the ATP Challenger Ismaning CH80 men’s singles match, Chinese player Buyun Chaoket, who broke through the qualifying round, ended up with 1-6 despite resolving 9 of the 12 break points. /6(5)-7 lost to Kazakhstan player Yevseyev, ranked 278th in the world, missed the quarterfinals, gained 11 points this week (7 points in the main game + 4 points in the qualifying round) and a match bonus of 730 euros, The instant ranking rose 18 places to 328th, the highest in personal history.

（Amber）

Statement: Sina.com’s exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reproduction is prohibited!