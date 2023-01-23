Original title: The real-time ranking of the NBA Western Conference is still in third place, and the Suns are struggling to stay in the play-offs

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is in full swing. After the game ends on January 22, let’s take a look at today’s game and the latest rankings in the Western Conference:

The King’s big lead was reversed by the 76ers, Fox 31+9, Sabonis quasi triple-double, the King lost 127-129 to the 76ers. Booker, Paul, and Ayton were on truce at the same time. Bridges and Okogie played together and led the team to beat the Pacers 112-107 and stayed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

1. Straight to the playoffs: 1st-6th place:

The Nuggets and Grizzlies are the only two teams in the West with more than 30 wins, ranking first and second respectively. The Grizzlies lost one game more than the Nuggets, won two games less, and were 1.5 games behind.

The Kings faced the challenge of the 76ers at home. Harden and Embiid were missing on the opposite side, but they rebounded 29-46 in the game and lost 17. Fox scored 11 of 19 and scored 31 points and 9 assists. Sabonis scored 16+9+10 and was still powerless. After the Kings 127-129 loss to the 76ers, they ranked third with a record of 26 wins and 19 losses, but only 0.5 wins ahead of the Pelicans behind them.

The Pelicans, Mavericks, and Warriors ranked 4-6 respectively.

2. Playoffs: 7th-10th place: The Timberwolves lead the playoffs with a record of 24 wins and 24 losses, ranking seventh in the West. The Clippers and Jazz are eighth and ninth in the West. Paul, Booker, and Ayton truce due to injuries, Okogie 24+10+4, Bridges 22+4+4, the Suns beat the Pacers 112-107 and held their position in the playoffs. Suns player Biyombo scored 12 points and 16 rebounds. After this campaign, the Suns have a record of 23 wins and 24 losses, ranking 10th in the Western Conference. 3. Lottery area: No. 11-15 The Thunder lead the lottery zone with a record of 22 wins and 24 losses, followed by the Blazers and Lakers. The Spurs have a record of 14 wins and 32 losses, winning 4 games more than the Rockets, who are last in the West. After today's game, the Suns still retain their hope of the Western Conference playoffs, and the Lakers have another competitor on the way to qualify for the playoffs.

