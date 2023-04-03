Of Monica Scozzafava

On the occasion of Napoli-Milan, organized cheering offered the worst image of itself: from the silence imposed on the smoke bombs that escaped the controls. In between, the moments of tension in Curva B

There is the city-Naples in fibrillation with flags and banners in all districts for a scudetto awaited 33 years, there is the Napoli-team that in the field, against the Milan, loses in a ruinous way and warns that the holidays would be better to have them once the goal has been reached. And then there is the other Naples, that of organized cheering who suddenly decides to break the banks and give the worst image of themselves: first imposes the line of silence in the stands as a protest against expensive tickets, then moves on to tough ways against everyone when he realizes that there are those who want to sing and cheer on the team. Finally, he lights dozens of smoke bombs that have been banned and have escaped inspection. Result: a surreal evening in which the tension skyrocketed, among the fans they beat each other up.

Naples fans, the reasons for the protest

All while hundreds of terrified people left their posts. The contradiction: the heavy insults against the president De Laurentiis who is about to win the Scudetto. The shame: the brawl with lots of sticks in curve B where there are families and children terrified and forced to leave the stadium. The anomaly: the Rossoneri fans are the only ones to make their voices heard (even with insulting choruses from the city and the Neapolitans), to support Milan who are wide and dominating on the pitch.