On the occasion of Napoli-Milan, organized cheering offered the worst image of itself: from the silence imposed on the smoke bombs that escaped the controls. In between, the moments of tension in Curva B
There is the city-Naples in fibrillation with flags and banners in all districts for a scudetto awaited 33 years, there is the Napoli-team that in the field, against the Milan, loses in a ruinous way and warns that the holidays would be better to have them once the goal has been reached. And then there is the other Naples, that of organized cheering who suddenly decides to break the banks and give the worst image of themselves: first imposes the line of silence in the stands as a protest against expensive tickets, then moves on to tough ways against everyone when he realizes that there are those who want to sing and cheer on the team. Finally, he lights dozens of smoke bombs that have been banned and have escaped inspection. Result: a surreal evening in which the tension skyrocketed, among the fans they beat each other up.
Naples fans, the reasons for the protest
All while hundreds of terrified people left their posts. The contradiction: the heavy insults against the president De Laurentiis who is about to win the Scudetto. The shame: the brawl with lots of sticks in curve B where there are families and children terrified and forced to leave the stadium. The anomaly: the Rossoneri fans are the only ones to make their voices heard (even with insulting choruses from the city and the Neapolitans), to support Milan who are wide and dominating on the pitch.
What is behind this contradiction? Napoli’s ultras can’t stand the restrictions imposed by the club (no flags, no drums in the stands) since the beginning of the season, they didn’t like being defined by President De Laurentiis as “outcasts” and “drug addicts”; they have not even tolerated the fact that the owner of the club took credit during a meeting in the prefecture for the fact that not even a firecracker enters the Maradona stadium thanks to the strict measures imposed.
Indecent show
The smoke bomb parade on Sunday evening, more or less from the 80th minute onwards, (and everything was already foreseen) was the main scene in which organized cheering meant: we do what we want. Why protest now? Why play your own game when instead you should support the team that is playing with maximum support in order to win? This indecorous show is a stain on the historic goal that Napoli is about to reach. The Minister of Sport Abodi has once again taken a stand against the ultr law. His tweet (I would really like RESPECT to end up on all the shirts to testify to a commitment on the pitch and in the stands of our stadiums, but not only. Therefore, we cannot accept the delinquent brawls on the corners that jeopardize the safety of the Fans and the racist chants, all) also a response to what happened in Rome against Stankovic, targeted and mocked with racist chants.
April 3, 2023 (change April 3, 2023 | 11:44 am)
© breaking latest news