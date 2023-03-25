The communicator has expressed that a health problem will separate him from the screens

On February 3, Iñaki López told viewers that he was leaving ‘Más Vale Tarde’ due to a health problem. The Basque, following medical recommendations, took a breather and returned when he felt strong, on February 28, almost a month after he left.

The driver returned with a black eye and a dilated pupil. “About a month ago, due to discomfort in one eye, he went to the La Paz Hospital, where a doctor located me. retinal detachment, the second to my credit I don’t like to leave things halfway, I already had a detachment in one eye, why not a second one a year later, “she explained in his prompt reincorporation into space.

On Friday afternoon, it seemed that everything was going well, as López conducted the delivery of ‘Más Vale Tarde’ alone with the absence of Cristina Pardo. “After two months of medical leave and the four months that I will have paternity leave shortly, he owed the girl some afternoon. I have allowed her to go enjoy her life, even if it is a quarter of an hour, “joked the presenter to explain the absence of her partner.

However, at the end of the program, Iñaki himself wrote a tweet to say goodbye to viewers for the same health problem that kept him from television more than a month and a half ago. “I have relapsed. now from the other eye. I won’t see you for a while. Thanks for your encouragement. I’ll miss you,” she said goodbye to herself.