The reason why people are putting tea bags in the fridge: “It won’t stop surprising you”

More and more people are putting tea bags inside their fridge. It is a very simple trick that our grandmothers already did, but thanks to social networks it has made more sense than ever. Besides, it is rare to see a house without tea bags, of different kinds.

Tea is a popular drink around the world, originating in China, where it has been drunk for more than 5,000 years. The tea plant, Camellia sinensis, it grows in many countries, from India and Sri Lanka to Japan and Africa.

Tea is produced from the leaves and buds of the tea plant, which are collected and dried. Depending on the type of tea, the leaves can be processed in different ways, such as green tea, which is lightly roasted, or black tea, which is left to ferment for a while.

In addition to being a delicious drink, the tea also has many health benefits. For example, green tea is rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals. The tea may also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

The tea also has relaxing properties, making it a popular bedtime drink. Many people find that a cup of hot tea before bed helps them relax and fall asleep more easily.

In addition to its health benefits, tea also has a rich history and culture behind it. From the ancient rituals of the tea ceremony in Japan to the elaborate tea culture in England, tea has been an important part of daily life in many cultures around the world.

great variety

There are a wide variety of types of tea available, each with its own characteristic flavor and aroma. From green tea and black tea to oolong tea and white tea, each type of tea offers a unique experience for the palate.

In addition, the tea has tannic acid and helps absorb odors. So if we put a couple of tea bags in the fridge, they will help remove odors from the refrigerator. A couple of sachets will last several weeks. It is a similar trick to baking soda, but in this case it is much cheaper.