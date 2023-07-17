The reconstruction of the dispute between Cristante, Spinazzola and a resident of Forte dei Marmi: what happened? – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

In a video posted on TikTok, Cristante, Spinazzola and some friends, Roma players, are seen discussing with a man who accuses them of indecent acts in front of a goal

But while waiting for them to land in the capital to join the rest of the team, Spinazzola and Cristante were involved in an argument with a passer-by on the streets of the famous Tuscan town. This is shown by a video that emerged on TikTok, in which the two players are seen during an argument with a man who was addressing the midfielder in a very heated way. There was a crowd around the players trying to calm this person down, who was later turned away.

What happened

In the words addressed to the two Giallorossi footballers, the man used vulgar expressions such as: Pis… is in front of his door and you are lecturing me, but where are you coming from?. Shouting those sentences was probably a resident of the place, perhaps intervened in defense of a neighbor. In the turmoil, shoving and threats also flew among the others present, including the women. In the video Spinazzola appears disconsolate as he is leaving after the discussion.

Forte dei Marmi, as per tradition, is an important tourist destination. In recent days, other protagonists of our Serie A have also been spotted, some at the center of the market such as Federico Chiesa or Domenico Berardi. But also Manuel Locatelli and Luciano Spalletti, who is enjoying his break after the Scudetto ride with Napoli, now entrusted to Rudi Garcia. Also in Forte dei Marmi, by the way, at the beginning of July a super exclusive party at Bagno Annetta – with many football players and former guests – had infuriated the mayor Bruno Murzi, who took it out on those in our country – these are his words – who do as they please, believing they can get away with it. In the viewfinder the many organizational exaggerations, such as a luxury car parked in the middle of the beach.

