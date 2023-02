Giardina scored the goal for Mazarese in the Eccellenza match against Nissa

A goal in less than 4 seconds. It took exactly 3.84 for Gioacchino Giardina to unlock the result in favor of his Mazarese against Nissa, in the match valid for the championship of Excellence in Sicily. The captain scored by kicking directly from midfield, with the ball hitting the goal, to the general amazement (Facebook-SCMazarese)