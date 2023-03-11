He spent most of the season nursing an operated wrist, often suffering helplessly in the stands and saying himself how frustrating the long wait to return was. Petr Vrána, the captain of the Třinec champions, returned to the extra-league ice only in mid-February during a match in Litvínov after an injury in early September. And the Ivan Hlinka stadium seems to be symbolic for him, because on Saturday, after 11 months, he scored a league goal at the same place, which was also the winner and ensured his Třinec team the fastest possible progress from the treacherous preliminary round to the quarter-finals. “We won, we can go home and rest,” he said in a televised interview after the game.

