The Red Devils of Toluca Dominate Pachuca with a Resounding 5-0 Victory

The Red Devils of Toluca displayed no mercy as they handed a resounding 5-0 defeat to a struggling Pachuca side in the Apertura 2023. Despite boasting a squad of young talents, Pachuca failed to find their footing against Toluca’s dominant display.

From the first whistle to the last, Toluca showcased a brand of vertical football, executing precise passes, crossing the ball expertly, and displaying excellent aerial play. Their attacking prowess resulted in a scandalous scoreline, with numerous players, including goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, having opportunities to find the back of the net.

It took 27 minutes for the scoreboard to open, with Volpi converting a penalty awarded by referee Marco Antonio Ortiz. The foul occurred when Pachuca goalkeeper Carlos Moreno brought down midfielder Juan Pablo Domínguez. Domínguez, who had impressed against Rayados previously, once again delivered a stellar performance.

Despite having experienced players such as Byron Castillo, Marino Hinestroza, Celso Ortiz, Lucas Di Yorio, and Javier “Chofis” López on the bench, Pachuca coach Guillermo Almada decided to field a youthful lineup. This decision would prove costly, although only time will tell if it was the right move in the long run.

The floodgates opened just two minutes later when Jean Meneses received a precise pass from Jesús Angulo and crossed it to Maxi Araújo, who made no mistake in putting Toluca 2-0 ahead. Toluca continued to dominate, showcasing the plays they had worked on during the week. At the 52nd minute, Meneses again played a pivotal role, providing a perfect setup for Juan Pablo Domínguez to extend the lead to 3-0.

There were still more goals to come, and they all fell to Toluca’s nominal striker, Pedro Raul. Angulo and Raul combined brilliantly, with the Brazilian calmly finishing past goalkeeper Moreno to make it 4-0. At the 62nd minute, Domínguez once again set up Raul, who tapped in the ball, sealing a resounding 5-0 victory for Toluca at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Toluca coach Ignacio Ambriz made several substitutions to give his bench players some game time, but the focus shifted to ball possession as they comfortably secured the win. Pachuca failed to pose any threat and left empty-handed from the daunting visit to Hell, as the Estadio Nemesio Diez is often referred to.

