Red Star now seems defeated in the Belgrade “derby” with Partizan for Nikola Mirotic.

As anticipated yesterday in the Bolognese newspapers, now the red and white club could turn to Toko Shengelia. The Georgian winger is on Dusko Ivanovic’s wish list, Virtus Bologna would be willing to negotiate the transfer saving the gross three million euros of his salary for next season.

