(LaPresse) The fans of the Red Star of Belgrade burned at the stadium, on the occasion of the championship match with Cucaricki, the banner stolen from the Fedayn, the historical group of the Curva Sud of Rome, after the match played between the Giallorossi and Empoli of last February 4th. The banner, stolen after a brawl between the two fans in Piazza Mancini, near the Olympic stadium, was displayed upside down, as per tradition among the ultras, accompanied by the words ‘you have chosen the wrong company’. The reference is to the twinning between Fedayn Roma and the Bad Blue Boys, fans of Dinamo Zagreb.

Feb 18, 2023 – Updated Feb 18, 2023, 8:09 PM

