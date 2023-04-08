Eugénie Le Sommer after one of her two goals, during a friendly match against Colombia at the Stade Gabriel-Montpied, in Clermont-Ferrand, on April 7, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

There are returns that do not go unnoticed. After two years of absence, Eugénie Le Sommer has lost none of her sense of goal in the blue jersey. Recalled by the new coach Hervé Renard, after having been shunned by the previous Corinne Deacon, the top scorer in the history of the French women’s team scored twice against Colombia, Friday in Clermont-Ferrand (5-2) .

The Olympique Lyonnais striker now has 88 international goals. And his last two achievements are not anecdotal because they allow the Habs to ideally begin their new era with a victory. “I was moved, of course. It was two difficult years but at the time I just thought about this goal which frees me a little bitconfessed the heroine after the meeting. It’s not revenge, I managed to show my qualities and that was the most important thing. »

Les Bleues continue with Hervé Renard a series achieved largely under the orders of Corinne Deacon: 15 games without defeats, including 14 wins and 1 draw. It is now up to them to find the recipe to no longer just be the “world champions” of friendly matches.

Abused for fifty minutes by the Colombians, in constant progression, who led 2 to 0, the Blues indeed reacted more than acted at the Gabriel-Montpied stadium. But their reaction was explosive. First, by a blocked shot from Delphine Cascarino which reduced the gap before Le Sommer made his class speak: two goals from pure center forward thanks to a volley in first intention (56e2-2) and a weightless header, full of finesse and timing (59e3-2).

What to attract the praise of his trainer after a kiss on the skull during the meeting: “Eugénie had to be fed well. She made the difference. Congratulations to her. » A celebration explained by Le Sommer: “I owe him my presence here. It was he who brought me back, I had to throw the ball back to him. It was a small gesture to say thank you for the trust. I was happy that we won for his first. »

Ovation

Once the work was done and the deserved ovation received by Eugénie Le Sommer when she left on the hour mark, her Lyon team-mate Delphine Cascarino imitated her elder by also scoring a double to consolidate the French victory (73e, 4-2). And the excellent Grace Geyoro definitely knocked out Colombia during stoppage time (91e5-2).

At a press conference, Hervé Renard returned to the planned replacement of his double scorer and his exploit of the evening. “When you score 88 goals in the France team, it is necessarily that you have some qualitieshe pointed out, She hasn’t played too much lately because she had a calf problem. She has the good idea to score twice before going out because she only had one hour of play in her legs. »

If Hervé Renard began his adventure as a coach with great success, he therefore owes it in large part to the experienced Le Sommer. At 33, the Breton was patient in the first half before coming out of her box like a devil in the second period. The entries into play from the break of Grace Geyoro, Delphine Cascarino and Clara Matéo helped him a lot.

Renard’s predecessor, Corinne Deacon, also began her term with a 1-0 victory in September 2017 against another South American team, Chile. Eugénie Le Sommer is one of the four players aligned (with Sandie Toletti, Viviane Asseyi and Wendie Renard) in Clermont-Ferrand who were also more than five years ago in Caen.

Before kick-off, the 11,000 Auvergne spectators were not mistaken: the name of the scorer was the most strongly chanted (along with that of captain Renard) when the team composition was announced. . The two players remain the most famous Blues.

At OL this season, Eugénie Le Sommer has only scored seven goals. It must be said that she evolves less often in her favorite position in the axis of the attack. It is sometimes relegated to one side. It was also on the left wing that Corinne Deacon had confined her during the 2019 World Cup, a mess for the one who would beat Marinette Pichon’s goal record in 2020 (81 goals).

” I did not expect that “

Criticized by her coach after this competition, where the France team had been eliminated in the quarter-finals by the future American world champions, Le Sommer had been excluded from the tricolor collective after another 2-1 defeat against the United States, in a friendly match played on April 13, 2021. It took almost two years for her to finally honor her 176e selection, fourteen years after its first on February 12, 2009 against Ireland.

The coach of the France team, Hervé Renard, during his first on the bench of the Blue during a friendly match against Colombia, in Clermont-Ferrand, April 7, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

On Wednesday, during individual press briefings, Eugénie Le Sommer had expressed her surprise at her return: “ If someone had told me that ten days ago, I wouldn’t necessarily have believed it. But that’s how life is. I did not expect it, but I am very happy and very proud. » And she also detailed the difficult times of her sidelining: “I didn’t expect anything anymore. I had almost made up my mind, even if there was still this small hope. It was probably to protect myself that I worked like that. »

Monday, from her first steps in Clairefontaine, the ghost had received a strong gesture of confidence from Hervé Renard. After a meeting with the coach, she was named vice-captain behind the holder of the armband, Wendie Renard, and in the company of Grace Geyoro. “It is true that it was very fast. I accepted the challenge, I will try to answer present and give him back the trust he gave meshe confided, Of course, you have to get back into it quickly. But I’m not going to reinvent myself. »

If the consistency of Le Sommer consists in stacking the goals, the French team has an additional offensive weapon. Not a luxury as two world-class strikers – Parisians Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto – are currently injured. The second is even uncertain for the next World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20-August 20).

Hervé Renard hopes for their return. And he could then make Eugénie Le Sommer a luxury joker. “It lacks important attackershe recalled, Eugenie made the most beautiful comeback she could make. She knows her role. I told him about it. She will put herself at the service of the collective and that is the most important thing. » Tuesday, against Canada at Le Mans, after the attack, it will be up to the defense to reassure and shine.