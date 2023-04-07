Home Sports The referee complained of corruption and ends. Owner Vítkovic Pavlík resigned from the post of president of APK LH
The referee complained of corruption and ends. Owner Vítkovic Pavlík resigned from the post of president of APK LH

The owner of extraleague Vítkovice, Aleš Pavlík, who criticized the referee and accused them of being corrupt on Wednesday after the second semifinal of the hockey extraleague playoff against Hradec Králové, resigned from the post of president of the Association of Professional Ice Hockey Clubs (APK LH). Pavlík announced his decision on the official website of the Ostrava club. He also apologized for his actions.

