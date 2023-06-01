Home » The referees for the last day of LaLiga are already known!
by admin
06/01/2023 at 12:14 PM

CEST


Next Sunday, June 4, the last day of the Spanish First Division will be played

The Technical Committee of Referees has designated the referees who will be in charge of directing the different matches

The next Sunday June 4 is disputed the last day of the Primera División Spanish. Some teams are playing the expected target before the start of the season in one last chance that will be truly thrilling.

With the league title already won mathematically by FC Barcelona weeks ago, the fight for the last European positions and the ‘battle’ to avoid a cruel descent They will be the focus of the last day of the league that will play in two blocks. The first from 6:30 p.m. and the second at 9:00 p.m.

Now him Technical Committee of Referees has appointed the referees who will be in charge of directing the different meetings of day 38 of LaLiga.

The referee for the match between Celta de Vigo and Barça will be polished santana Accompanied by Melero López in the VAR. For his part, Díaz de Mera Escuderos with Muñiz Ruiz in the VAR will be in charge of directing the meeting between Real Madrid and Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Arbitration appointments day 38 LaLiga:

  • Majorca – Rayo Vallecano: Mateu Lahoz (main referee) and Jaime Latre (VAR)
  • Real Sociedad – Seville: Del Cerro Grande (main referee) and Pizarro Gómez (VAR)
  • Real Madrid – Athletic Club de Bilbao: Díaz de Mera Escuderos (main referee) and Muñiz Ruiz (VAR)
  • Villarreal – Atletico Madrid: De Burgos Bengoechea (main referee) and Figueroa Vázquez (VAR)
  • Osasuna – Girona: Ortiz Arias (main referee) and Iglesias Villanueva (VAR)
  • Celta de Vigo – FC Barcelona: Pulido Santana (main referee) and Melero López (VAR)
  • Valladolid – Getafe: Munuera Montero (main referee) and Hernández Hernández (VAR)
  • Elche – Cadiz: Gil Manzano (main referee) and González Fuertes (VAR)
  • Espanyol – Almeria: Soto Grado (main referee) and Martínez Munuera (VAR)
  • Betis – Valencia: Alberola Rojas (main referee) and Jaime Latre (VAR)
These are all the referee appointments for a last day of LaLiga exciting that you will be able to continue with the best information, here in SPORT.

