The referees of the 15th day: in Massa the match between Juventus and Lazio

The referees of the last round before the stop for the World Championship are completed

Davide Massa will referee the big match of the 15th day between Juventus and Lazio, scheduled for Sunday at 8.45 pm, the last meeting before the break for the World Cup. To Daniele Chiffi the Lombard derby between Atalanta and Inter.

These are the referees appointed for the six challenges on Sunday:

Atalanta-Inter (12.30): Chiffi of Padua
Verona-Spezia (3 pm): Maresca of Naples
Monza-Salernitana (3 pm): Giua di Olbia
Rome-Turin (3 pm): Rapuano di Rimini
Milan-Fiorentina (6 pm): Sozza di Seregno
Juventus-Lazio (8.45 pm): Massa di Imperia

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 13:31)

