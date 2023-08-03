The Reggiana card Manolo Portanova, sentenced to 6 years in the first degree for rape: “For us, he is a footballer like the others”

Was condemned a may be years Of prisonin the first instance, for gang sexual assault. Yet for the Reggiana Manolo Portanova he is “a footballer like the others”. The Emilian company, a club that plays in the Serie B football championship, made it known after a sentence by the Coni has given the green light to the membership of the former footballer of Juventus e Genoa. “We deposited the signed contract after waiting in agreement with the Genoa the verdict of the sports justice. It is an articulated contract that protects us from aspects related to the affair”, said the sporting director of Reggiana at a press conference this afternoon, Robert Goretti.

The sports director then read two official lines from the company: “Ac Reggiana does not intend to enter into the merits of the company at this stage legal case of the player, in compliance with all the procedural parties, believing that this important and burdensome task should be the exclusive responsibility of the competent bodies”. However, Goretti did not fail to give his opinion: “For me, Portanova he is neither a saint nor a criminal, I have no element to say it. For us now he is a footballer like all the others, he has to take care of his situation. We are neither social workers and neither executioners, we deal with football in compliance with the rules. When the judges have expressed themselves definitively, my thoughts and those of Reggiana will be those of the judges”.

But of all the players available, it was really necessary to borrow one of the very few who has a conviction, even if only in the first instance, for gang sexual assault? To answer this question, Goretti replied to the heated controversies that arose over the choice of Reggiana, contested by both the fans and some demonstrators. “We – he says – as a society we respect everyone: newspapers and TV that make their own searches, opinions, interviews, as well as politicians of the right and left, but also the demonstrators who are many or few. But I think it is necessary that everyone respects the owned by Reggiomade up of respectable and educated entrepreneurs such as the president Carmelo Salerno and the vice president Giuseppe Fico, and by a giant like our patron Romano Amadei, a person of incredible moral depth “.

Portanova hasn’t played an official match since last Decemberwhen he was practically kicked out of the team by Genoa after his conviction: in January he had been very close to wearing the shirt of Baribut just the protest of the fans had blocked the transfer. The sentence came just last December, at the end of a trial celebrated with the abbreviated procedure. The judge of Siena Ilaria Cornetti in the motivations he highlighted that “sexual relations were repeated and in some moments contemporariesthe girl was struck with slapssustained injuries in terms of illness organic e psychic“. Furthermore, even when he asked about thewater or to be able to call afriend, “it was not followed up” on his requests. The facts date back to the night between on 30 and 31 May 2021when in a apartment of the center of Siena the girl, according to what was reconstructed in the reasons for the sentence, “manifested her willingness to want to have sexual intercourse only with Manolo and don’t want a group one with i quattro Boys“, will expressed “in a way repeated e unambiguous“. But the others present – Portanova’s uncle and two other young men – entered the room: she “stopped, tried to understand what was happening, asked and asked again that they go away” away but she was abused and “blocked” with the arms.