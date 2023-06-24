The Regional Trenitalia Puglia offers 65,000 seats in view of the Red Bull Cliff Diving – Sport Marketing News

On the occasion of the most famous international diving competition in the world, the Red Bull Cliff Divingscheduled for Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July in Polignano a Mare, the Regional of Trenitalia Puglia will make extraordinary trains available, in agreement with the Puglia Region, which commissioned the service. An overall offer of 65 thousand seats in the first weekend of July, addressed not only to the Apulians but also to the tourists who are in the region and who can reach the pearl of the Adriatic comfortably by train. Furthermore, to pay homage to the tenth anniversary of the competition, the Trenitalia Puglia Regional Office customized one of the modern trains POP with images that recall the race and the panorama of Polignano and the divers.

After performing and challenging in Boston and Paris, i 24 high diver are ready to take off in Polignano a Mare from the 27 and 21 meter platforms overlooking the sea, passing through the unmistakable private house that has made the Italian race one of the most iconic of this championship over the years. Present the Italians Elisa Cosettia young wildcard from Trieste and the first Italian athlete to compete in the women’s division of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series e Andrew Barnabasborn in 2004 from Trieste, another very young tricolor promise of diving from great heights.

During the two days of the event, the Trenitalia Regionale will be present with a stand to illustrate the new program to visitors X – GO reserved for Trenitalia customers traveling with the Regional and Intercity trains. X – GO is designed to accumulate points for each booking that can be used for subsequent journeys: depending on the type and travel class, points are accumulated, which can range from 1 to 10 for journeys on board Regionals and from 2 to 9 for those on Intercity. Every 10 points accumulated you get 3 euros of cash back immediate on the purchase of the next trip.