The reindeer migration in Northern Europe it traditionally takes place twice a year: in spring and in autumn.

Spring migration usually takes place from the end of March when the reindeer leave their wintering areas to reach their summer grazing areas. The migration can last several weeks and cover considerable distances, up to hundreds of kilometres.

The autumn migration instead takes place from the month of September, when the reindeer leave the summer grazing areas to reach the wintering areas.

Again, migration it can last a long time and cover long distances.

As reindeer migration is increasingly influenced by human activities, such as infrastructure construction and mining, this may lead to changes in traditional reindeer migration patterns. AND reindeer in Norway have already started moving due to climate change.

