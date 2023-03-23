After registering various confirmations and as many surprises among footballers and volleyball players, this third research dedicated to basketball players and their respective clubs completes the investigation entitled “Social Series” on the relationship between the most practiced sports by Italians and Instagram. The research cycle was conducted by the sports management agency EIS through the digital intelligence platform Virality.

Analyzing the world of the ball in segments, the first fact that emerges clearly is the big difference between the male protagonists, whether they are players or clubs, and the female ones. Without prejudice to the logic adopted to select the accounts to be monitored, the male profiles are almost double those of the female ones: on the one hand many players have private accounts, or even have not opened any, on the other hand some female and they lean on the corresponding profile of the men’s teams. This happens for example for theHuman Reyer Venice and the Dynamo Sassaricurrently third and fourth strength of the women’s A1 Championship.

Furthermore, 50% of female players have a fan base of less than 5,000 followers, while less than 30% of male players are below this threshold. This leads to an almost automatic exclusion of these profiles from influencer marketing campaigns developed by brands due to insufficient reach.

There is also a clear difference between the three leagues that oversee the two top championships: the LBA boasts 140,000 followers, while the Women’s Basketball League he owns only 18,000.

Analyzing the phenomenon from a qualitative point of view, however, we discover a greater homogeneity between the targets. Both basketball players and basketball players have an engagement rate, i.e. the ratio between the number of followers and interactions with content, which is close to 12%. The most engaging profiles are, respectively, that of Matthew Spanish from the Dolomites Energy Trentino (22.89%) and Tues Ilaria Panzera dell’Allianz Geas Sesto S. Giovanni (19,45%).

Homogeneity also on the target, both for gender, predominantly male for both clusters with the exception of the fan-base of David Moss from the Germani Brescia; both for age, mainly 18 – 24 years old, the so-called Generation Z. As has already emerged in the research on football and volleyball, the Clubs and Leagues instead communicate to an average more adult target, the 25-34 year olds, the so-called Millennials.

Also in the two previous searches we learned about the Virality Score, the weighted average of the different values ​​that allows you to draw up a quality ranking. In this way we discover that LBA players, with 51.87 average points, have Instagram profiles that perform better than those of women (46.94). The palm of best is held by Emmanuel Vitali from the Una Hotels Reggio Emilia with 69 points for men and from Howard Ryhne from the Famila Wüber Schiowith 63 points for women.

“After studying the social phenomenon of the three most practiced sports in Italy, a more general and systemic analysis can be ventured – he comments Henry Gelfifounder of EIS –. In all three sports examined, it was seen that there is a clear generational difference between those who follow the players and those who follow the Clubs. If three clues prove it (football, volleyball and basketball), we are faced with Italian fans on the basis of the quality of the social offer: on the one hand, the aging of the fans of the individual teams (and of sport in general), on the other, a lesser interest of the younger ones in the “shirt”, in favor of the stories personal data of individual champions and female champions”.