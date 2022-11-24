PAVIA

Pavia returned to training to prepare for Sunday’s home match at Fortunati against Magenta: a challenge from the playoff area between the runners-up Azzurri and the guests who, after the draw with Oltrepo, occupy fifth position in cohabitation with Solbiatese.

In the victory gained in the second half last Saturday in Binasco, Brando Radaelli stood out, 22 years old and a recent past in Serie D, but who chose Pavia to relaunch. He entered the second half on the right attacking wing and put Virtus Binasco’s defense in difficulty.

“Yes, I went in well, I’m physically better and when the coach put me in I tried to repay his trust by trying to get the ball together with my teammates to break the deadlock on a complicated field,” says the blue offensive winger. Brando’s younger brother, Lapo, a 20-year-old right defensive back, had arrived in Pavia at the beginning of the season after his experience in Sant’Angelo. «It’s the first time we’ve played on the same team, he comes from the championship won in Excellence with Il Sant’Angelo and I from two non-positive seasons. At 18 I made my debut in D at Fanfulla where I stayed for two years before trying the adventure in Lega Pro in Mantua which ended shortly after – says Brando Radaelli -. Then the experience in Legnano where I got off to a good start, then I had some physical problems and then with the club. I won’t deny that at the beginning I didn’t immediately accept to come to Pavia because I was expecting a call in D which didn’t arrive. I was looking for a place to relaunch myself and I was convinced, then, when I decided, and I am even more convinced, that I had made the right choice in wearing the Pavia shirt to show that I can go back to being who I was a few years ago».

Do you talk about Pavia at home with your brother Lapo?

«Honestly, let’s try to disconnect, to live this adventure together with Pavia. Lapo helped me on Saturday: I tried to push, create space up front, but I’m not one to cover much and he on the right wing, behind me, however, worked a lot to limit any counterattack attempts by the opponents. I’m sorry for a missed goal that I saw on television. I’ve never scored so much, but I’ve worked to create situations for the others, but if he happens to score for Pavia, I’ll be very happy.”

Second place found again for Pavia and immediately head to Magenta, a solid team and in the play off area. Another major challenge?

«There are three games to go, but we always think, and only, of one at a time. The championship of Excellence is not easy for anyone, even for the many players who come down from the D. We want to continue to do well for the many fans who follow us and who impressed me in the derby don il Voghera».Henry Venni