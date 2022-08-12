Italy begins in a great way, immediately with a title and several medals, the European swimming championships at the Foro Italico under the sky of Rome.

But Alice Mizzau’s wooden medal (fourth place) in the relay hurts.

Third position at the first 100 meters, Mizzau loses line and direction. So-so pass (1’29 ”39) at 150 meters.

In the end the codroipese improves the time of the morning and in the final records 2’00 ”58, but finishes fifth.

Italy touches in fourth place in 7’58 ”83: the other relay runners are Linda Caponi, Noemi Cesarano, Antonietta Cesarano, all with times shorter than Alice.

«Surely we could have done something more, I always had a growing season, I came here to do well.

I’ve been competing for a long time, I had to confirm myself from the Mediterranean Games. It’s not an excuse, “she said ..

Lorenzo Gargani out in the heats in the morning in the 50th butterfly 19th in 23 ”79.

In the same race Piero Codia from Trieste is ninth in the semifinal, first of the excluded from the final.

Gargani the day before had “immediately” the nice role of freshman, having his hair cut, in a somewhat bizarre way, by the veteran Matteo Restivo, who today goes to the tank for the batteries of the 200 backstones. Aim for a prestigious result.

The blue medals

In the final of the technical artistic swimming team Italy second behind Ukraine: this is the first blue medal of the continental review. In the swimming pool Nicola Pietrangeli (that’s right, the tennis stadium transformed into a swimming pool), for Italy 90.3772 points against over 92 thousand of rivals.

Alberto Razzetti confirms himself as an undisputed talent and wins gold in the 400 medley (4’10 ”90), dragging his teammate Pier Andrea Matteazzi, bronze. Italy wonderful silver, comeback, in the 4×200 freestyle Italy silver in 7’06 ”25 with Marco De Tullio, Lorenzo Galossi, Gabriele Detti, Stefano Di Cola 1’45” 36. One gold, two silvers, one bronze: not bad at the beginning of this Italy.

Finally, a bit of gossip: the wedding date of Federica Pellegrini, the godmother of the Europeans 13 years after the World Cup she dominated, and Matteo Giunta, Saturday 27 August in San Zaccaria in Venice, have been announced.