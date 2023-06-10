The relegation of FC Sion takes the Constantin system ad absurdum

The Valais lost twice against the unknown FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Barrage and fell into the Challenge League. They are paying for a club policy that has become absurd over the years.

Hard landing: Kevin Fickentscher (right) and FC Sion fail at the small FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Laurent Gilliéron / Keystone

The final humiliation is not long in coming either. More than 10,000 people are present in the Pontaise high above Lausanne and create an atmosphere that FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy has never experienced before. While the gaze wanders to the magical evening atmosphere on Lake Geneva below, the announced drama takes its course upstairs.