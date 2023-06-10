The relegation of FC Sion takes the Constantin system ad absurdum

19
The Valais lost twice against the unknown FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Barrage and fell into the Challenge League. They are paying for a club policy that has become absurd over the years.
The final humiliation is not long in coming either. More than 10,000 people are present in the Pontaise high above Lausanne and create an atmosphere that FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy has never experienced before. While the gaze wanders to the magical evening atmosphere on Lake Geneva below, the announced drama takes its course upstairs.