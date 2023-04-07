The modern trainer is not a technician. You can put together a training program independentlyscanning the net. This is why the trainer must be a Coach, a friend to rely on, a technical but above all mental reference. He must manage his own “feelings” but above all those of others. The “sensations”: if there is a need to train a woman in old age or a teenager taking her first steps in fitness (enormous responsibilities), the first step to check if the trainer is high-profile is how much he will be able to listen to them carefully to include the wellness-plan in their non-sporting life context.

The reliable wellness trainer

It is evident that a training plan that does not interface with the individual lifestyle will never be the technical-strategic key. As for tactics, i.e. working in the field, in the gym, company or at home, if the training program we receive is only in terms of the goal to be achieved (how much weight to lose, how much it takes to get back in full shape), it will remain a mere sequence, perhaps technically flawless but objectively unfeasible if our lifestyle is not placed upstream. Not trendy, but relating to the sporting activity more congruous to us.

Allenamento tailor made

Returning to the example of the teenager or the senior pupil, the training will necessarily be tailor made: an extremely varied program in the first case and a simple and familiar plan in the second, will be the best guarantee. The excellent trainer is therefore a ‘reader’ of needs, desires, personalized movements, not a custodian of the truth who imposes copy and paste because: “look on these photos what result the others have achieved”. And even an apparently perfect initial plan is not enough, because like an all-out coach, he will have to be able to read a match in progress and modify it in a nanosecond. If necessary.

Technical skills, patience and aptitude for listening

The reliable personal trainer is therefore equipped with technical skills, patience and an almost “fortune teller” attitude, able to interpret the latent need for movement through our most imperceptible expression, studying our most infinitesimal psycho-physical reaction on an experimental exercise-sequence developed for us. Just for us. Without these requisites, sooner or later we will abandon the road we will travel to do some other sport that involves us more. Or for a workout “anywhere” done in complete autonomy, because fitness will have less and less a defined time and space. However, the effect of our investment on professionalism will be increasingly defined and measurable.

The nuances of the reliable trainer go something like this:

1: Speak little and listen a lot, especially energetically;

2: Transform the student’s sensations into the next training program: the student traces the route of the “movements” that the Master will introduce into the protocol;

3: He in turn has a Coach, like the psychiatrist who has his own analyst;

4: A famous trainer is, often, just because he follows famous clients. An unknown trainer can be better if he doesn’t copy anything from them but builds, creates from time to time;

5: The most reliable trainer ever is the one who trains with us once in a while.

