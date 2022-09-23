Original title: The remaining 14 rounds of the Super League may be played in the last 9 weeks of the year

arts/Beijing Youth DailyReporter Xiao Zhen

On September 19, the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee announced the specific schedule for the 16th to 18th rounds of the Chinese Super League this season through official channels. The 25th round was postponed as a whole due to objective factors.

It is understood that as of now, the organizers of the event have not given up their plan to play all 34 rounds of the Chinese Super League this year. After the 21st round on October 9, the event will restart at the earliest on October 25. It is likely to start from the 19th and 20th rounds of supplementary games, and the entire rounds of competitions will be postponed. This means that the remaining 14 rounds are likely to be concentrated in the last nine weeks or so of the year.

Affected by objective factors, since the start of the second stage (11th round) of the Chinese Super League this season, there have been almost rounds of schedule adjustments. Up to now, only a few teams such as Meizhou Hakka, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, Zhejiang Team, Guangzhou Team have completed 18 rounds of competitions, and most of the remaining teams have completed 16 or 17 rounds respectively.

While actively coordinating the schedule, the event organizers have made every effort to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the competition schedule through various means. According to the previously confirmed information, the 15 games from the 16th to the 18th round of the Chinese Super League should be played on September 20. Completed between the 30th and 20th. Also affected by objective factors, the Chinese Super League will be temporarily suspended after the 21st round (October 4/5) and 22nd (October 8/9) according to the established schedule. Rounds 23 to 25 originally planned for October 13-24 have been postponed as a whole.

Judging from the current communication between the event organizer and all relevant parties, the Chinese Super League will restart around October 25 at the earliest. Also in order to ensure the normal operation of the league, the match is likely to be made up directly from the 19th round, followed by the 20th, 23rd, 24th and 25th rounds in order, and the remaining rounds will be postponed as a whole.

It is worth noting that according to the original schedule, the Chinese Super League this season will end on December 17, but with the adjustment of multiple rounds of competition schedules or even the overall postponement, the league will not end until the end of December at the earliest. It is reported that as of now, the organizers of the event have not changed the plan of “completing the league within this year”, which means that the remaining 14 rounds of the Chinese Super League will be played in about 9 weeks from late October to the end of December.