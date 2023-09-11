The Remarkable Journey of Chen Yufei: From Badminton Prodigy to Torch Bearer

Title: Chen Yufei: China‘s “First Sister of National Feather” To Serve as Torchbearer for Two Consecutive Years

Date: September 11th, 2023

Author: Guo Qiyu Wang Shanting

Hangzhou, September 11th: Chen Yufei, the renowned badminton Olympic champion, has been selected as the torchbearer for Generation Z for two consecutive years. From climbing the Badaling Great Wall during the Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay in 2022 to serving as the torchbearer for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Chen Yufei expressed her honor and gratitude for the opportunity to “pass on the torch.”

As a representative of China‘s “Generation Z” athletes, Chen Yufei has gained recognition as the “first sister” of the national badminton women’s singles. Her remarkable “happy” temperament and exceptional performance on the field have contributed to her success. Recently, reporters had the opportunity to delve into Chen Yufei’s journey as a badminton player.

Born in Tonglu County, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province in 1998, Chen Yufei has always been known for her short hair and smart elegance, which gives her a “tomboy” image. Despite being busy with training and competitions, Chen Yufei still remains a beloved daughter in the eyes of her parents.

Chen Zhe, her father and a sports enthusiast, noticed his daughter’s natural athletic ability and decided to send her to Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sports School to practice badminton. On the other hand, her mother, Zhao Genfeng, was hesitant to allow Chen Yufei to leave home at such a young age. However, after several visits from the coach and careful consideration, Zhao Genfeng ultimately supported her daughter’s decision. Chen Yufei’s determination is evident as she confidently announced, “I’ll go.”

Chen Yufei’s talent and hard work gradually propelled her to success. Joining the Zhejiang Provincial Team at the age of 8, the National Youth Team at 13, and the second national team at 14, she clinched her first world championship at 18. Despite her accomplishments, Chen Yufei humbly attributes her success to faith, determination, and hard work.

At the end of 2016, Chen Yufei became a prominent figure in badminton after winning a gold medal in the World Youth Championship women’s singles. This victory marked the end of her remarkable 18-year-old career. In the face of intense competition and immense pressure, Chen Yufei emphasizes the importance of self-adjustment and maintaining a “happy badminton” mentality. Enjoying every game and learning from opponents have been key to her growth as an athlete.

Chen Yufei’s love for badminton remains unwavering, despite the challenges athletes face. Her father, Chen Zhe, acknowledged that injuries are common among athletes, but Chen Yufei always accentuates the positive aspects of her sport and exhibits an unwavering passion for badminton.

Upon entering Chen Yufei’s home, reporters were greeted by a “wall of honor” displaying medals and trophies from her various competitions. Although she has achieved numerous accolades, one medal remains missing from her collection – an Asian Games gold medal. Participating in her first Asian Games in 2018, Chen Yufei made it to the quarterfinals in women’s singles and finished second in the women’s team finals. With this year’s Asian Games being held in her hometown of Hangzhou, the event holds significant meaning for Chen Yufei. She admitted to feeling both excitement and pressure.

As Chen Yufei expressed after her victory at the 2023 Badminton World Tour Indonesia Open, she hopes to defeat herself at the forthcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Determination and self-improvement continue to drive her ambition as she aspires to win an Asian Games gold medal and further cement her place in badminton history.

In conclusion, Chen Yufei’s journey from a young girl with immense energy to the “First Sister of National Feather” has showcased her talent, dedication, and passion for badminton. As she continues to fly towards her goals, she serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes of her generation and beyond.

