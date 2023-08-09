the removal of the writing on the pediment has begun. Hunt for the three writers

Milan, 9 August 2023 – The cleaning work on the graffiti that defaced the graffiti began immediately this morning in Milan the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Piazza del Duomo, the day before last night, by three writers also taken from the videos. An action that has aroused anger and indignation among citizens. The maintainers have been working on a very high stairway since the early hours of the morning to carry out the removal of the writing on the pediment of the entrance arch of the symbolic gallery of the Lombard capital which will take several hours.

Cleaning work on the facade of the defaced gallery

The citizens of Milan and the tourists, in a not very crowded square, observe intrigued but also indignant for the disfigurement the work of the specialized technicians in charge of the operation by the Municipality, therefore with public money. In fact, it is carried out by a private company.

Provisional intervention

The make-up, according to reports from the Municipality, is of a temporary nature to return the monument to citizenship as soon as possible. With the support of the Municipality’s Nucleo Intervento Rapido, the external company is covering the graffiti with paint. The color of the latter was chosen with the supervision of the superintendence in order to be as close as possible to the original color of the monument. A structural intervention will follow but at the moment neither the times nor the details are known.

The investigation

The local police are investigating the perpetrators of the crimes. Excluding the political matrix, one thinks of a band of writers who could also come from abroad. The hope of many Milanese is that, once identified, the vandals will at least be charged for the costs of cleaning up the arch.