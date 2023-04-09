My friends, and his enemies. Faithful to the icon of the supermegagalactic producer who doesn’t look anyone in the face (the legendary Uncle Dino, on the other hand, refused a young Meryl Streep the role of Dwan in 1976’s King Kong, an affront that the GOAT of cinema has never forgotten) , the day after the blatant strike by part of the supporters in the Maradona stadium Aurelio De Laurentiis not backed down a millimeter, on the contrary: went to the police commissioner of Naples, to ask him for the name and surname of the ultras who for months have been playing a surreal personal match against the president of the (watch out because superstitious people need the red croissant here, but victory Lecce swept the clouds after Milan) Napoli’s third championship.

The president may not be liked by everyone, he accuses those who talk about money of being vulgar when he himself thinks of nothing else, he often treats his interlocutors condescendingly and overflows with prosopopea for, thank you, finally a patron who refuses without hesitant connivance with the organized and violent supporters, who sends the team onto the field on his terms (at the cost of raising the price of tickets for the Champions League, yes), who is horrified in front of real fans subjugated by fake fans. Dreaming of the English model, De Laurentiis went straight down his path. May in heaven, go on like this. And if it can’t be the title of a Cinepanettone, let it be the right reward for the tycoon who resurrected Napoli from Serie C, restoring pride to the team, the city and nine tenths of the fans.