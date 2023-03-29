Ben Affleck: 4 “Fabio Fazio does the interviews but never with the questions that the public would like”: in the case of the face-to-face with Ben Affleck (Che tempo che fa, Rai1) we must agree with Pio and Amedeo. Of course there are international agreements, we have to talk about the film being promoted. But 30 minutes of questions focused solely on the film turn into a deadly bore. So as Ben Affleck talks you wonder why he put a framed photograph on the sofa. (In short, if the cage of promotion is so armored, perhaps it would be better to give up because by now the news is the guest but the guest doesn’t give news)

Pius and Amedeo: 7 Pio and Amedeo go from theory to practice and show how to do it with Michelle Hunziker. So here are the questions she wants people to know:

– “The question is always the same: what the fuck are you laughing at Michelle?”

– Â«In moments of singleness, have you had a call with Eros?Â»

– Â«But how much does Trussardi give you in alimony?Â»

– Â«Do you, like Naike Rivelli, also use your electric toothbrush for something else?Â»

Elisa Isoardi: 4 "Exciting stories to tell in which to bring back memories and reveal the intentions of the protagonists". They will be exciting, but hardly anyone notices it. Elisa Isoardi and her I would like to tell you that … (Rai2) have been on the air since last September, but the presenter can't get out of the cone of shadow she has slipped into. Unless this conduction in subtraction is not the springboard for Who has seen it?

Ilenia Pastorelli: 4 Blessed spring (Rai1) works if you invite a guest but the guest always seems to be Loretta Goggi. With Ilenia Pastorelli they put on a gag on the recorded voice of the photo booths that gets boring four seconds after starting. In closing, the actress shows off all her commitment: “Just look at this woman!” (pointing to Loretta Goggi. “Let’s debunk this myth! In my opinion, as we get older we become more and more beautiful”. And he won the “There are no more half-seasons” Award ad honorem and sempiternem

Max Biaggi: 5 20 years have passed but the rivalry has remained the same. Cattelan (Rai2) is a guest on Tonight Max Biaggi talks about the dualism with Valentino Rossi: Â«Sports during the race, nice interviews, hard-nosed post-race: Valentino is not in the top 5 to whom you send Nalate’s best wishes ? » asks the conductor. “Not even in the first 50… When we meet at public events it happens that we don’t even greet each other”. In short, it hasn’t passed yet…

Fabio Fazio: 7 Minister Sangiuliano da Fazio goes freewheeling. He thinks he's still in the Cold War period and attacks: Â«Some little Stalins in viale Mazzini, at Rai, are still circulating; someone with a fur hat on his head». Which if nothing else, given global warming, is doubtful at the very least. Then he accuses: "I have suffered the censures of a certain part". But Fazio immediately crushes it: "Look, you were director of Tg2". In short, a censored career