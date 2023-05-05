the report cards that we didn’t like — Sportellate.it

For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Marcos Antonio and Mattia Zaccagni 6.5 – Fantacalcio.it

Mind you, the vote is not incorrect, but only narrow sleeve. The midfielder, on the field from 1′ after 5 months, lights up the white-blue manoeuvre: perhaps Sarri’s work has found a director? For Zaccagni, adjectives are almost superfluous, he has been the best of his for months: he is combining quality with great continuity, with performance that is always decisive. Once again, the assist that puts Basic into an empty net is wonderful for its precision and generosity. At least 7, for both.

Pietro Pellegri sufficient vote – Any publication

Let me be clear: let’s try to be very far from any rhetorical comment on what happened on the Marassi pitch during the 0-2 goal. To justify this stupid gesture, the past in the Griffin of the current forward del Toro is not enough, just as the post-match apologies of the person concerned are not enough. There are some historical moments of a society that must be respected – like that of Sampdoria – without showing any kind of revenge. The figure that Pellegri makes is that of a spoiled boy and without any empathy: we are sure that this is not the case. But he sort of does that such a striking gesture does not affect the evaluation of a player: no site or newspaper punishes it with an insufficiency, giving more prominence to the technical gesture. Personal opinion: Pellegri’s behavior on the field is worthy of insufficiency.

Angel Di Maria 6,5 ​​- Fantacalcio.it

When the ball passes in his area there is always something to expect, his imagination has no limits. The problem is that in the Turin afternoon, the Argentine comes on in jerks and isn’t as decisive as one would expect. Some turnovers that could have been managed better, his performance however can’t be largely sufficient, he deserves a narrow sufficiency.

Carlos Augusto 6 – Fantacalcio.it

He runs a lot, always proactive, largely wins the duel with Celik and comes close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Perhaps less decisive than other times, but in our opinion he provides one performance that could have been rewarded with half a point more.