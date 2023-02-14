Home Sports the report cards that we didn’t like — Sportellate.it
For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Dusan Vlahovic 6 – Gazzetta dello Sport

The vote would have been deserved if his goal hadn’t been canceled by the Var, because the goal would add something to a nervous performance, in which it is known more for causing behavioral sparks than technical ones. A step back from Salerno: half a vote less would have been more understandable.

Edin Dzeko 5.5 – Fantacalcio.it

He enters to move something in the Nerazzurri attack, but it’s not in the evening. Net of a few splashes, a tunnel and a couple of game changes he can’t make an impact. On the contrary, becomes the protagonist of important technical errors seasoned with imprecision and frenzy. A more marked insufficiency could have been given.

Pierre Kalulu 5.5 – Eurosport

AC Milan defender it doesn’t do anything special, but it definitely deserves at least a 6. As is normal, he still has to refine the defense mechanisms at 3, but on his side Vlasic never worries, and as the minutes go by his contribution to the cause grows more and more. Sufficiency full, maybe something more.

Antonio Sanabria 6 – Eurosport

The connection work of the Paraguayan is precious and the generosity is unquestionable. But a centre-forward must score, e the two clear chances he squanders in the first half cry out for revenge, also because they would have directed the game in a totally different way. And these deficiencies in the goal area cost, in our view, the sufficiency.

