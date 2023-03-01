For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Frank Zambo Anguissa 6 – Tuttomercatoweb

It is difficult to understand how one can give the minimum sufficiency to Anguissa of this period. Omnipresent, physically overwhelming, delightful in simple plays, always useful, not to mention indispensable. Not for nothing, all the other publications are aligned between 6.5 and 7, which is the closest mark to his total performance in Empoli.

Alex Sandro 6,5 – Fantacalcio.it

It is not understood well what he did to deserve this abundant sufficiency. In defense he is not always impeccable, forward he is never proactive. A colorless race, in which sufficiency would have already been generous.

Ricardo Rodriguez 6 – Gazzetta dello Sport

He is clearly to blame for Juventus’ first goal, as he loses his position and then, with a pinch of bad luck, makes a decisive detour. But he almost never pushes forward, except for a valuable assist in Sanabria, e definitely pays duty in speed duels: for us, even in an orderly race as a whole, it cannot reach enough.

Mattia Zaccagni 6 – Fantacalcio.it

Part on the bench but with his entry, Lazio decidedly changes gears, becoming dangerous practically every time the ball passes his feet. In the abundant half hour granted to him, he created two chances out of nowhere then wasted badly by his teammates, leading the final forcing that gave Maurizio Sarri’s team three points. Half a vote, or even better one more, would have been more correct: we don’t understand the criterion by which if a player plays less, he should have less chance of getting a high mark.