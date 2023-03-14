For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Hakan Calhanoglu 6 – Gazzetta dello Sport

Arrigo Sacchi said that Italian journalists write the pieces according to the result: even the report cards, I would add, seeing this vote. The Turk enters late, but when he enters he doesn’t miss a touch, nearly scores with a great right foot from outside, enters the action for the equalizer penalty, he is the last to give up going to look for the ball on his trocar to build the final attacks. Despite the loss, he was at least 6.5.

Juan Cuadrado 6.5 – Gazzetta dello Sport

When he enters, Juve totally changes its face. With his accelerations he always offers ideas that put the Sampdoria defense in difficulty, and he is decisive by obtaining the penalty (later failed by Vlahovic) with a feint that brings him back to his former glory. Bonus track, a post on a free-kick with a miracle from Turk. It seems back and polished to perfection: a 7, for how he split the match, was the minimum.

Armand Laurienté 7.5 – Gazzetta dello Sport

Here we go again. What does a player need to do to get top marks, or at least come close consistently? Dionisi’s jewel scores a brace and packs a kiss assist for the fourth goal: in a nutshell, on Sassuolo’s victory at the Olimpico there is his signature as big as a house, yet you can’t go beyond 7.5. Mind you, a very good mark, but if I did a test in class practically everything right I would expect a higher mark: for us, even one more mark would have been correct.

Theo Hernandez 5,5 – Fantacalcio.it

A discordant vote compared to that of other newspapers, an insufficiency that is difficult to understand. Theo doesn’t score, this time, and can’t find the decisive play, but it is often the most dangerous of his: never gives up, pushes, cuts the field, claims a penalty (that would have been generous). In the Rossoneri greyness, a pass would have been deserved.