For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Dusan Vlahovic 5,5 – Fantacalcio.it

Allegri defined the performance of the Serbian attacker “the best since he’s been at Juventus”. We certainly don’t know if this is the case, but this time Fantacalcio.it’s reporters are decidedly severe. In addition to having a fundamental role in the Bianconeri’s opening goal, the former viola proves to be always spiritually in the game, making himself available in exits from behind and taming more and more balls.

It therefore performs a good invisible job, practically almost always left alone. Of course, technically too much desire to score still pays, deciding for hasty and imprecise choices, such as when Fagioli is not needed in front of goal in the second half. One proof, however, is enough.

Kim Min-jae 6,5 – Fantacalcio.it

The centre-back once again performs one of his sumptuous tests this season. Currently it turns out to be the strongest centre-back in Serie A. His physical overwhelming power is visible both in the numerous occasions he unravels, and in his counterattacks with the ball, which also kick off Kvara’s penalty goal. It would be fair to reward such tests with a 7 sometimes, not remaining with votes around the sufficiency that do not do justice.

Rafael Leao 6 – Fantacalcio.it

Stop talking, proof of Portuguese is never enough. He has the only merit of winning the penalty kick of Milan’s momentary draw in an impromptu way. For the rest, just a shot on goal and a test away from his best nights. His descent is worrying, not only attributable to the change of form decided by Pioli.

Malick Thiaw 6 – Eurosport

Deciding to reward the probable worst in the field with a sufficiency is inexplicable. Missing in the decisive episodes of the match: at 2-1 by Beto he is clearly anticipated, at 3-1 he remains on the ground (and falls too easily) after Success’s armful. A largely insufficient proof.

Samuel Ricci 6 – Eurosport

Very very generous enough for the grenade metronome. He loses two bloody balls in the first half, in the second he tries to put things in order but without much success, proving to be far from his pre-injury form. He had come into direct confrontation with numbers similar to those of Lobotka, but decisively loses the midfield duel with his neighbor which demonstrates how much difference there is still today between the two.