For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Mike Maignan/Alex Meret 6 – Fantacalcio.it

Premise: we are not from the party of the “guilty goalkeeper regardless”. However, we cannot accept that in a match in which one of the two concedes 4 goals, one of which under his legs, and one ends up undefeated, also making himself the protagonist of a couple of important interventions, the evaluation is the same. Our opinion: Meret 5.5, Maignan 6.5.

Alessandro Bastoni 6 – Fantacalcio.it

The Inter defender provides a performance full of lights and shadows, also putting Lukaku in the conditions to score twice. However, it is due to his demerit that Bonaventura scores the winning goal, losing him after Onana’s tussle. Another blunder by him also opens the doors to Ikoné who, however, graces him: a performance that is certainly not enough.

Diego Llorente 7 – Fantacalcio.it

Certainly a safe and technically valid test that of the Spanish defender, who deserves credit for having adapted very well to the change of form. Up front, however, Sampdoria is very little, he is hardly solicited, even less when the blucerchiati remain in ten. Not even the close goal in the first half justifies such a large vote.

Karol Linetty/ Samuele Ricci 6 – Eurosport

Giving the same vote to the two central midfielders of Turin probably means not having seen the match. the Pole works enough when he has to shield Frattesi, but he is disastrous ball and chain, he loses numerous and bloody balls and in general it seems confusing and approximate. The speech for Ricci is completely different, who once again shows that he is an elegant pivot of Juric’s Turin: he dictates the rhythms with lucidity and also does his utmost in some valuable bucking in front, something that until recently did not belong to him. Half a vote less for the first, at least half more for the second: the sum equals, but there is a big difference.