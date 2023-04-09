For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Romelu Lukaku 6 – Fantacalcio.it

Gosens’s sacrifice or bank for 1-0 absolutely cannot be enough to justify this sufficiency. Lukaku’s game is messy and imprecise, the wrong goal from zero meters is just the straw that overflows the vase. Inter’s game doesn’t help him, true, but lately the Belgian hasn’t been able to do anything that could reverse the negative trend. Game largely insufficient.

Theo Hernandez 5.5 – Gazzetta dello Sport

Citing our scattered considerations “he is the only one able to create superiority being in constant offensive projection”. Here you are, in the unprecedented Milan fielded by Pioli, the Frenchman seems to be the only certainty: he bangs, looks for the flicker, with two high notes in time. In the first, only a nice intervention by Perisan denies him the goal, in the second he would earn a penalty that the referee and the Var do not judge as such (with many doubts). Definitely the best of him in the starting eleven: at least one more vote.

Federico Chiesa 6 – Fantacalcio.it

From the moment he enters the field, Juventus takes over the game, helped by the full-back who are waiting so much to see him fit. With some of his outbursts he puts Marusic in difficulty, also managing to provide a very good assist that Fagioli does not exploit. Such a narrow sufficiency does not do justice to the test of Chiesa, which deserved at least half a vote more.

Alessandro Buongiorno 6 – Eurosport

This time the Golden Boy from Philadelphia, fresh from his call-up to the national team, has a cue. His was the mistake on the way out which gave rise to the penalty action: given how the match went, a decisive mistake. He works quite well in marking, but ball and chain is not as accurate as usual: insufficient, it deserved one less vote.

Divok Origi 5 – Fantacalcio.it

After such a performance, even a 5 may seem generous. Against Empoli it could have been the perfect opportunity to turn the season around, as assistant Giroud. Instead Origi does literally nothing useful for the cause. Not a bank, not an invitation to depth, not a shot on goal. Always in the wrong place. In short, completely inadequate. The good Divok is a big bluff for now and from now on it will be difficult to see him again on the field as a starter.