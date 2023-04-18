the report cards that we didn’t like — Sportellate.it

For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who cannot believe in the evaluation given to that performance, for those who do not believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which just didn’t we liked them.

Dusan Vlahovic 5,5 – Fantacalcio.it

It’s hard to see what he did in this match, as he’s been disappearing for some time now, orphaned of schemes but also of that competitive rage that foreshadowed a bright future for him. Yielding, difficult to go above 4 or 4.5. What the fantasy football reporters have seen to make them see the sufficiency up close remains a mystery that only they themselves will be able to reveal.

Romelu Lukaku 6 – Fantacalcio.it

The sufficiency given to the Belgian striker after yet another dry performance in the league for Inter is unlikely. Yet Big Rom would have suffered the opportunity to unlock on action, but once again it misfires: as cold from eleven meters, as destructive (in negative) on action. He would have deserved half a vote less, if not even full sufficiency.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia 6 – Gazzetta dello Sport

In a fighting version rather than a government one, the ex Juve talent shows another piece of his repertoire. Masterful recovery of the ball that leads to the opening goal, he then resisted stoically as long as he remained on the pitch guaranteeing great solidity together with his team mates and fearlessly challenging Torino to a duel. At least half a vote, if not one, more.

Lorenzo Colombo 6, Florian Thauvin 6, Jeremie Boga 5,5 – Fantacalcio.it

What do these three vows have in common? These are all cases in which the players in question entered after the eightieth minute, therefore they do not appear to have played the canonical quarter of an hour to reach the evaluation. On the pages of Fantacalcio.it, the complaints were heavier than usual. Colombo has no impact on Lecce’s game, Thauvin receives a yellow card already widely addressed, Boga comes on in the 84th minute and has time to miss a key pass, but it is still an episode in a game full of chances and in which the result could have been determined previously. We need clarity on the rules, and it has already happened several times this year that there has been no objectivity.