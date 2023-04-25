the report cards that we didn’t like — Sportellate.it

For those who need comfort after a 65.5 in fantasy football, for those who can’t believe in the assessment given to that performance, for those who don’t believe in the heart (and competence) of so many “report players”, know it: we are close to you and we fight with you. Here is the selection of the report cards read after this weekend, which we really didn’t like.

We assume that, in judging this duel, the Gazzetta gives the opposite votes. Perhaps this last assessment is too penalizing for the Lazio player, but in reality the Ivorian kept an excellent watch on him: the 6.5 obtained by the Rosa deserves much more than the insufficiency of the fantasy footballers site. On Zaccagni, the 6.5 is generous, but half a vote less would be correct: it doesn’t deserve the insufficiency because, with the impalpable F.Anderson/Pedro duo, the bruised Immobile and L.Alberto in a dangling version, it is the only one to make himself dangerous among the landlords with a couple of flashes that don’t find luck.

Marcelo Brozovic 6.5 – Fantacalcio.it

In Inter’s cumbersome first forty-five minutes, the Croatian is the grayest of all, with wrong passages and even trivial technical errors. He improves in the second half also providing the assist for Lukaku’s goal, but overall 6 was already enough.

Nicolò Cambiaghi 5.5 – Fantacalcio.it

Protagonist of the most beautiful technical gesture of the match on the occasion of the excellent stop with which the clearest chance of the match is created. In general, he embarrasses De Vrij a couple of times by showing an excellent technique and, together with Baldanzi, is the only one who tries to give verticality and vivacity to the Empoli attack. Sufficiency would have put us all in agreement.