6 OBOE Less incisive than the last match, he manages to break free at the level of realization only at 17 ‘, struggling not a little on the pressure of Saladini. He concedes too much on defense, alternates good things with less good things, including too many turnovers.

5.5 BEDINI He enters and immediately commits a foul, as usual he slams against bigger opponents than himself, such as Negri and Riva. Too many naive fouls like his department colleague De Gregori in the second half. In sterile attack (0 points).

6 COVIELLO He starts where he left off last game, that is with a bomb, despite not being able to be totally reliable in shooting (4/11). He forces some conclusions taking on many responsibilities, in defense he struggles (6 rebounds).

6 GALLIZZI He closes the first period with a triple at the edge of the siren and closes the second with the two free throws of the advantage, giving order to the Pavia attack. Without him in the field the maneuver is less fluid in the first half, even if in the second he does not enter the rhythm with the conclusions from beyond the arc and is lost.

7.5 ABE He starts in quintet and with personality he starts two excellent offensive solutions, enterprising. Factor if there is one, he is not afraid of anything and proves it. He achieves (16 points) always keeping his (tot points) afloat and defends, one of the best if not the best.

6.5 GREGORY In the first quarter he is a cyclone in the offensive phase (10 points), making the best of the assists of his teammates, even if in defense he baptizes Riva (25 points) who punishes him too easily. Great intensity in the second half, but the four anticipated fouls force him to a limited playing time.

5 COCONUT He is ready on Giampieri’s pass, then loses two bloody balls at the opening of the second quarter. His physical disadvantage is obvious, he arranges as he can.

6.5 GIAMPIERI Equilibrator, he always makes the right reading in the first half, unleashing an assist to the kiss for Cocco to lick his mustaches and making baskets that give oxygen. He plays a lot for the team (6 total assists), but he’s not a big factor in attack (1/6 shooting).